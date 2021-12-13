1.Black & Decker Radial arm saw w/ stand $100 757-787-8605

2.28 Ton County Line log splitter w/ spare tire and log catcher $800 757-678-5454

3.24in. Gauntlet mountain bicycle $30 410-430-7128

4.Square Gym lockers w/ 12 sections (3 rows wide, 4 shelves long), bone color, in good condition 757-710-8835

5.275gal. Oil tank $75, 2 matching living room chairs $25 each or $45 for both, TV stand for a flatscreen TV $20 757-678-7483

6.2004 Chrysler Sebring convertible, gold w/ black top, new battery, very clean $4,600 757-336-3377

7.FREE 100 year old Upright piano w/ bench, painted cream, in excellent condition 804-937-9733

8.30hp Evinrude Shortshaft motor w/ tiller arm and stainless steel prop $425 obo, Wood furnace, heats 4,000sq.ft., includes over $1,300 worth of duct work, asking $1,250 (Buyer is responsible for removal). Brand new heavy duty 4in. Well auger w/ 33ft of extension pipe, $350 obo 757-894-9230

9.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires, size LT245-70-r17 w/ over 50% tread, asking $200 obo 757-387-7174

10.LF Furniture 757-990-5938

11.Honda Civic $5,000, washer $200 TEXT 757-710-6862

12.Push lawn mower $60 757-678-3619

13.Several Bradley bags, lots of Longerburger baskets 757-710-8239 please leave a message

14.LF place to stay anywhere from Painter to Parksley 757-709-2659

15.Grayco car seat for children ages 1-4, in perfect shape $50, 757-894-0823

16.757-710-5238 40gal electric water heater, very clean $125, LF somebody to help with some mechanic work on an 2007 Pontiac

17.Mister Heater $100, Push mower $25 757-709-1522