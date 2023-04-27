Funeral services for Ja’Siah Johnson of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held from 11 AM until 1 PM at the church. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Mrs. Yranie Saint Surin
June 9, 2021
Mrs. Jean Butler
October 6, 2022
Mr. Vincent Lang Mariner, Jr. of Painter
November 10, 2021
Luetta Smith
October 8, 2021
Local Conditions
April 27, 2023, 1:27 pm
Mostly sunny
69°F
69°F
4 mph
real feel: 80°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 49%
wind speed: 4 mph S
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 9
sunrise: 6:12 am
sunset: 7:49 pm