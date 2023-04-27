Funeral services for Mrs. Louise Majette of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at New Dimension Ministries, Jersey Road, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held Friday from 3 PM to 5 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.