James William “Jimmy” Short, Jr., 70, husband of Evelyn Lucille Padgett Short and a resident of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his residence.

Born September 25, 1950 in Parksley, VA., he was the son of the late James William Short and Irene Louise White Short. Jimmy served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a contractor painting houses and was in the Painters Union. He enjoyed fishing on the James River, shooting a good game of Pool, and was a member of the Aragona Moose Lodge.

In addition to his wife, Jimmy is survived by two children, Lori Anne Belleza (Robert) of Virginia Beach, and James William Short III (Melissa Daily) of Norfolk, VA; two sisters, Anna (Randall) Warren of Quinby, VA, and Rhoda (Jackie) Ross of Onancock, VA; a grandchild, Taylor Belleza; special nephew, Jonathan Ewell; and a host of many friends. Jimmy will be missed. Other than his parents, Jimmy was predeceased by his brother, Johnny Short.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Jimmy’s memory may be made to Aragona Village Moose Family Center 1198, P.O. Box 2211, Virginia Beach, VA 23450-2211.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

