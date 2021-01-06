Joan Patricia Farlow Tyre, 73, a resident of Whaleyville, MD, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, MD. A native of Quinby, VA, she was the daughter of the late Jack Farlow and the late Viola Fluhart Warren. Joan thoroughly enjoyed bowling and above all else loved her family.

She is survived by four children, Robert H. Reed and his wife, Brenda, of Whaleyville, Kenneth F. Reed and his wife, Holly, of Ocean Pines, MD, Margaret S. Gravenor of Whaleyville, and Bucky R. Reed and his wife, Michelle, of Whaleyville; a sister, Debbie Moon and her husband, Dave, of Wachapreague, VA; two brothers, John W. “Bubba” Farlow and his wife, Barbara, of Millsboro, DE, and Gregory Farlow and his wife, Teresa, of Laurel, DE; nine grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted Monday, January 11, 2021, at 2:00PM at Quinby Cemetery with Pastor Robert Welsh officiating. Flowers will be accepted.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

