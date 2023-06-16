A service to celebrate the life of James “Warren” Blake, of Parksley, will be held at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Tuesday evening at 6.

Warren often donated to the Red Cross. Please consider a monetary contribution in his honor to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 (www.redcross.org/donate) or simply register to donate at a blood drive in your area.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.