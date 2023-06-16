1. Rocker recliner good condition brown fabric. A table with a leaf and 4 chairs on casters. I also have a Generator for more information call 7579190098

2. Lf 15 inch rims for a Chevy Malibu 2005 7573500559

3. Full sized 2000 2500 Chevy pick up single cab new parts ac good tagged in Deleware $2800 obo 3025191311

4. LF room to rent or share a house 7577094685 ideally Somewhere in melfa parksley area

5. Ram leather fx golf bag pro series great shape. It’s a $700 bag asking $100 7578946253

6. 4 burner Electric stove and oven working no problems $25 7578944917 wattsville

7. 6 by 12 I closed trailer with a drop door on back with side door new hubs bearings and tires like new $7000, asking $2150 7574423056

8. 7575056191 12k btu portable air conditioner with remote

9. Universal 20 inch tires and rims for $550 Black 22 universal tires and rims for $900 7578947003

10. Tomato plants for sale good sized $1.50 each 8941314

11. Tv cabinet brand new purple Martin bird house 12 holes just put it up 7578942045

12. Lf trailer for rent at least 2 bedrooms on eastern shore Maryland. Mini van Oldsmobile for parts $600 obo does run not tagged 4104228973

13. 2004 Craftsman 42 inch lawn tractor with bumper and bagger. 19 HP Kohler with hydro trans. New battery, carb, muffler and filters. Fresh oil change, sharp blades and spares. In Pungoteague. $560 7576950294

14. Looking to purchase a 1 horse power shallow well pump. If no answer please leave your name & number & we will call you back. 7577871359

15. 1. 2013 Ford F150 XLT F150 4X4 in very good condition for sale. Call for more info. 2. 2-8 foot EZAwn Sunbrella Fabric awnings in very good condition. $100 each. Will do a better deal for the pair. Can send pictures of both items to interested buyer. 4104300476

16. F/s 2021 ford f150 xlt 4wd super crew 4dr excellent condition still smells brand new 17k orginal miles 48000.firm can send pics 6097804960.

17. 1 F/S Chicago electric 125-amp core flux welder used a few times comes with all accessory’s including a welding cart and helmet 200 . can send Pics if needed 609-780-4960. 2 F/S 2000 ford f150 single cab pu runs and drives needs some tlc can send pics if needed 6097804960 3 F/S brand new transmission jack still in box 100.609-780-4960

18. 1. Supreme Air Alternating Air Floatation Mattress System – $550 2. Wheelchair – Invacare Solara 3G Tilt – in space with accessories – $375 7576786212

19. Looking for a good quality classical/nylon string guitar and also a good quality soprano ukulele at a reasonable price text or call 710-6779