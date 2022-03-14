James R. “Jim” Barnes, 77, husband of Sharon A. Barnes and a resident of Belle Haven, VA, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore in Onancock, VA. Born in Honesdale, PA, he was the son of the late Melvin Barnes and the late Florence Joy Barnes. Jim grew up in Oklahoma City, OK, and earned his MBA at the University of Oregon. He was a longtime resident of Portland, OR, and Brooklyn, NY. He was a retired Vice President of Marketing for Spring Mills and Provedencia in New York, created bedding and blankets most recently using Disney and Warner Bros. characters, had a passion for animal rescue, loved to play tennis and restore old houses. Jim helped refurbish the Revolutionary War Monument at Ft. Greene Park in Brooklyn, as well as helped with the redevelopment of the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

In addition to his loving wife of 54 years, he is survived by two brothers, Earl Barnes and his wife, Shirley, of Wisconsin, and Wally Barnes of California; and four nephews, Pete Barnes and his wife, Amy, Ted Barnes and his wife, Michelle, Kenji Takahashi and his wife, Irene, and Shuji Takahashi.

A remembrance of Jim’s life will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10:00AM at Belle Haven United Methodist Church with Pastor Paul Oh officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc. Post Office Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.