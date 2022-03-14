  1. Plaid loveseat sofa bed for sale $50.00, Lady’s medium size rocker/recliner with Small Floral Tapestry design fabric $50.00Located in Exmore Must have own transportation. Looking for hospital bed Call 757-710-8835
  2. 6 blue quart size mason jars like new condition $50 several old bottles for example Thomas A Edison bottles $50 probably 4 doz. old plastic decoys $75  757-387-7506
  3. L/F LATE MODEL CAR OR TRUCK IT CAN NEED WORK TEXT PICS AND PHONE NUMBER TO 609-780-4960
  4. LF a 2 bedroom house to rent ASAP  757-709-8987
  5. For sale dodge pickup as is $400, looking for burn barrels 387-0650
  6. Looking to buy a commercial shop fan on a stand/pedestal. Am located in Onancock but have Maryland number  410-491-7337
  7. John Deere mower deck 48″ Z425 for sale  $125  894-4799
  8. Chicks for sale, Easter egger and sapphire gem mixes $5 5 days old , still need heat 757-710-3192
  9. 2 John Deere mowers42″ and 48″ $400 for pair  410-726-4610
  10. Set of Peavy speakers w/amp, 65″ T.V., secretary desk  694-8625
  11. LF room for rent Parksley to Melfa  709-4685
  12. 2010 Chevy Traverse $4,500  302-519-1311
  13. LF a place to rent  in the Accomac area  894-4914
  14. LF open  utility trailer 5’x8′  442-9274
  15. LF cheap bed  894-7577
  16. LF junk appkiances, LF cherry trees to cut, John Deere mower $800  678-2566
  17. Fender flares for a 1994-2001 Dodge p/u  894-3196
  18. Upright piano free to a good home 710-4245
  19. Buying all complete junk cars title or no title  757-201-1521