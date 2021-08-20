Funeral services for Jamal Drayton of Salisbury, MD will be held on Friday 8/20/21 at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.