Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Collier of Fruitland, MD will be held on Sunday at 1 PM at Mt. Calvary UM Church, Fruitland, MD. A public viewing will be held from 10 AM until time of service at the Church. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
