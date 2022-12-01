John Read “Jack” Womble, Jr., 70, a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk Hospital, Norfolk, VA. A native of Cheriton, VA, he was the son of the late John Read Womble, Sr. and the late Mildred Hargis Womble. He had been employed as a mortgage and loan officer and was a member of Cheriton Baptist Church and the National Rifle Association.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Anna Womble Sterrett, of Durham, NC and two grandsons, Anson Read Sterrett and Selig Fox Sterrett both of Durham.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Monday, December 5, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Cheriton Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Charles Peterson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orchestra of the Eastern Shore, PO Box 27, Onancock, VA 23417.

