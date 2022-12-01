Earl Thomas Colona, better known as Tommy, 94, husband of Mary Sue Klepper Colona and a resident of Wachapreague, VA, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his residence. A native of Wachapreague, he was the son of the late Arthur Colonna and the late Florence Beasley Colonna. He was a United States Army Veteran, worked for the Virginia Ferry and later retired from the Delaware River & Bay Authority Ferry.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a daughter, Denise Renè Colona of Parksley, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, Roy, Preston and Ernest Lee and a sister, Frances.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:00AM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Family will join friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 390, Wachapreague, VA 23480.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.