Funeral services for Henry Thomas of Hurlock, Md., will be held Thursday at 12 Noon at the Hurlock United Methodist Church, Hurlock, Md.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.  Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md.  Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md.

