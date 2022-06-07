Funeral services for Mildred Parker of Salisbury MD., will be held Saturday 2 pm at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
