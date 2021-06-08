Henry Landon Derby, 86, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Born May 8, 1935 in Accomac, VA, he was the son of Henry Wise Derby and Lillian Doughty Derby. He is survived by his wife Ann Carter Derby, and several cousins.

A graduate of Onancock High School in the Class of 1953, he received his B.A. degree from the University of Richmond in 1957, and his M.Ed. from the University of Virginia.

Henry was an Eagle Scout and served as Scoutmaster of Troop 313 in Onancock, VA. He taught one year in Norfolk County; returned to the Eastern Shore serving as Principal of Chincoteague Elementary School from 1958 to 1972; and was a former Director of the Virginia Education Association.

An Antique Dealer for 40 years, he was a charter member and first president of the Delmarva Antique Dealers Association. He was a former member of Lee District Ruritan Club, Onancock Lions Club, Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, the Onancock Town Council, and was a member of Atlantic United Methodist Church.

A graveside funeral service will be held at the Belle Haven Cemetery, Belle Haven, VA, on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend Hodae Kim officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Foodbank of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 518, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

