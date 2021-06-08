- L/f car trailer or roll back tow truck reasonably priced can need some work 6097804960
- I HAVE A DEWALT MITER ON WHEELS WITH ACCESSORIES AND A DUST HOOD TO PUT ON IT. 200.00 DOLLARS 7573367242
- Looking to purchase a 5 or 6 foot used scrape blade or box scrape for a tractor. Looking to purchase 3 cords of firewood. Want oak only. Does not have to be split. Can pick up if necessary. Selling Yamaha 15 HP 4 stroke outboard. “Freshly” serviced. $1800. Maryland number but live in Onancock. 410.4917337
- Men’s Giant Mountain Bike. Black, includes cell phone holder, water bottle holder, and tire kit $600.00 7577094795
- I have a 60 inch cut zero turn I’d like to sell. It is one year old, and I have a spare set of blades and oil filters for it. I also would like to sell the lift I use for changing the blades. Both can be had for $3800.00 7577109907
- 11,000 btu window ac unit in excellent shape works perfectly 7577877969
- Colored tv $15, Vacuum $15, Coffee maker $15, Lf donate sofa and microwave 7573312598
- Single scuba diving jacket that holds one tank. Comes with 2 goggles and 2 sets of flippers $100 7576077096
- 7573509849 2007 dodge Dakota pickup in good running condition. 2 riding mowers, both zero turn 52 inch cut and 48 inch cut
- Lf someone to haul away trash in a back yard in onley 5056531
- 2002 gmc onvoy 4 wheel drive runs decent needs some exhaust work and brakes need a little work. $800 obo 7576651284
- 883 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Completely redecorated parts and comes with all original parts. It’s a very nice bike and comes with clear title. Roomba vacuum k2 $150 today
Full size bed with box springs and bed frame very clean $40 4438801331
- Hundred pound anvil and blacksmiths forge for sale anvil $200 forge $300. Snapper mowers for cheap 7578943742
- Lf a good used car to drive back and forth 7576655464
- Lf a motorized wheelchair living in parksley 7577102105
- Lf a washer for a reasonable price. 2010 Dodge Charger, Call for price 7576945536
- Cell phone $15 7577091930
- Queen size bed foundation brand new never used metal frame $65. Unused new exterior door for a house with decorative a glass window $50 4438808937
