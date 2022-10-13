Harry Alvord Corbin, 61, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Exmore, he was the son of the late Bruce Parker Corbin and the late Emma Jean Alvord Lasche. He was a United States Navy and National Guard Veteran, retired from Wendell Distributing, and attended Exmore Baptist Church.

He is survived by a son, Hugh Corbin; daughter, Sarah Corbin; sister, Leah Corbin Fisher; brother, Chris Corbin; two grandchildren, Kayla Corbin and Blake Corbin; two nephews, Chase Sturgis and Tommy Coyne; three nieces, Courtney Britton, Casey Froidcoeur, and Christina Washington; girlfriend, Tammy Dunton Reese; and two cats, Hercules and Rascal. He was predeceased by a sister, Mea Corbin Payne.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 3:00PM at Fairview Lawn Cemetery with Reverend Bobby Parks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350 or Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.