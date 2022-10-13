Smith Morris

The Annual Tyson’s Ticktown Wingfest at the Onancock 1766 Lodge on September 11 was a huge success.

This year’s Wingfest benefited two Elks Lodge Members. Both Melissa Smith and Sammy Morris are battling severe medical problems and the proceeds from this event will help with medical expenses.

A total of 8,500 wings were prepared by lodge volunteers for the 175 people that took advantage of the $25 All You Can Eat wings.

The winners in our cooking competition were: Restaurant (Ropewalk-Chincoteague), Sweet (Matt Hershey), Spicy (Chris Perry), and Off da Wall (Johnny Johnson). The event cleared $26,100 which will be evenly divided between the two recipients.