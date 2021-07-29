Funeral service for Mr. Harold E.  Dickerson, Sr. of Atlantic, VA will be held Saturday 4:00 PM at the Wharton Funeral Home, Parksley, VA  with Quintavion Washington, Officiating.  Family and friends may call Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Williams  Wharton Funeral H0me, Accomac, VA.  Burial will be held in Church Cemetery, Wattsville, VA.  Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.