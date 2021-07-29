Funeral service for Mr. Harold E. Dickerson, Sr. of Atlantic, VA will be held Saturday 4:00 PM at the Wharton Funeral Home, Parksley, VA with Quintavion Washington, Officiating. Family and friends may call Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Williams Wharton Funeral H0me, Accomac, VA. Burial will be held in Church Cemetery, Wattsville, VA. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.
