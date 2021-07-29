1.2005 Scion TZ, 5 speed manual, 2 door car, new parts like tires, rotors and brakes, brand new pioneer stereo, $2,600. 757-387-0952

2. 48in deck Hustler sport zero turn, runs an cut good, $1,800 OBO. 757-350-5873

3. Looking for an RV flat tow towing bar set up, to pull a vehicle behind the camper. If you have one and are willing to sell it please call 757-442-4546

4. 1973 Chevy nova with 350 engine and transmission, $3,500 OBO. 1987 el Camino 4.4 engine, power windows and locks

A/C, $3,500. 757-350-9497

5.Two calico and one light grey, they are 2 months old, raised inside and eating solid food and using the litter box. If you care to give one or two a good home, call. 757-787-7351

6. 2003 Pontiac Vibe – 185,000 miles; 2 owners (friends with maintenance info); STICK SHIFT, 5 in the floor; A/C is strong; Sunroof. Some cosmetic flaws but runs great! Asking $3,000 dollars. Call/text 757-710-2997

7. Hoover dual tank carpet cleaner. Great condition, just don’t have a need for it, as I don’t have carpeting anymore. Asking $50 OBO. 757-894-2689

8. Three-bedroom house in Exmore, rat-in Kitchen with Refrigerator and Gas Range, living Room, One Bathroom

Utility Room Area for washer & dryer, Deep well, Central Heat and Air, Rent is $900.00 per month. Rental Application is required. Serious callers only. Security deposit and first month rent. Background and credit check required. Call 757-787-7697

9. 19ft galvanized boat trailer, Axel, hubs, springs and tires new 7 years ago when it was parked. No title you can get a home made one easily. Needs some welding before you can put a boat on it but is tow-able as it is. 2″ Ball required. $200 cash. 3500 watt Coleman generator, electric start. on wheels for easy moving. Will guarantee it for 30 days,

New carburetor in the box comes with it. Been sitting 5 months covered. $275 OBO. 24FT ABOVE GROUND POOL Free, you take it apart and haul it off. I will assist in pumping it out. Has been covered 3 years. 6 person outside hot tub. Fiberglass mounted in deck. Comes with electronic control box paid $650 for control box alone. You haul it away. $300. Call anytime 757-710-8606

10. Men’s FOL A-Shirts sz 3X, 5 pk new in pkg, 2 @ $8 each or 2 for $15. 757-787-7259

11. FREE – RACK for 150 gallon oil tank. 14′ boat, motor, and trailer. 40 HP Johnson tilt and trim. Ready to go fishing

757 787-3070

12. Ducks for sale. 757-710-3192

13. Looking for someone to fix a boatlift in the Gargatha area. Needs cables adjusted and pulleys lubricated, beds leveled. Please TEXT the phone # (703-819-9382)

14. 4 brand new tires, size 24550R17. 757-694-7607

15. Color TV, $20. Eureka upright vacuum, $20. Brand new toilet seat, still in the box. LF sofa and microwave to be donated. 757-331-2598

16. 6 chairs with a dining room table, leaf, $100. 410-913-7413 in Westover, MD.

17. 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 series utility van, fully loaded, good tires. MSM 8 track and 8 track tapes. 757-710-1498

18. 2001 Ford Expedition, Eddie Bauer Edition, 4 wheel drive, automatic, needs front brakes, new tires, sunroof, 4wd, 220,000 high way miles, runs good, $1,500 OBO. LF 2 bedroom trailer or house to rent for $700. 410-422-8973

19. 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup, 2wd automatic, good work truck, suicide doors, best offer. 302-519-1311

20. Tee shirts, some long sleeve, some short sleeve, $5 a shirt, designer names like Sean John and Fat farm. 757-919-0001

21. Dog kennel, $150. 757-469-2223 in Melfa

22. Canoes for sale, 15 foot and 17 foot. Big outbuilding full of tools. Queen size bed with frame, $40, very good condition. 443-880-1331

23. Set of belts for a 54 inch Hustler Rear Charge 0 turn grasscutter, $10, never used. 757-894-3742

24. LF lady to do housework. 757-787-8315

25. Kenmore sewing machine needles, different sizes. Free to anyone who wants them. 757-665-4473

26. 757-414-0429

.