Harold Bruce Arnold, 78, a resident of Machipongo, VA, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. Born in Tacoma, WA, he was the son of the late Buckly Bruce Arnold and the late Rosemary Montag Arnold. He was a retired Officer for The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and an avid boater and fisherman.

He is survived by two sons, Jonathan Bruce Arnold and his wife, Sara, of Mount Airy, MD, and Jason Lee Arnold and his wife, Brandi, of Wilson, NC; a sister, Rosemary Silen of St. Helens, OR; and two grandchildren, Lucy Arnold of Mount Airy, and Harold Arnold of Wilson.

A celebration of life service will be conducted, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

