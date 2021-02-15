Northampton County’s COVID-19 death count was revised downward by 1 in Monday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health, down from 33 to 32 which gives Accomack more overall COVID-19 deaths than Northampton for the first time in the pandemic. Accomack reported four additional COVID-19 test positives and Northampton reported one additional. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 34 tests for a test positive rate of 14.7%.

As of Monday morning, 5,800 Accomack County residents have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 994 have received both. In Northampton County, 3,133 have been given dose one and 561 have received the second.

Virginia reported 1,056 additional COVID-19 test positives with 483 probable cases.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall, down 25 to 1,641 according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Four additional deaths were reported statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 14,695 tests for a test positive rate of 7.1%.

