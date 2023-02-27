David Gregory Parks, 77, of Bloxom, husband of Donna Sue Livesay Parks, passed away on February 24, 2023 at his residence.

Born on December 30, 1945 in Nassawadox, he was the son of the late Winfred B. Parks and Sara Sue Miles Parks. Greg was a United States Air Force Veteran and earned his Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from VCU. He worked as Superintendent, Maintenance-of-Way at Eastern Shore Railroad for many years. Greg was a dedicated member of Onancock Baptist Church. He enjoyed boating, kayaking, and building just about anything.

Other than his wife, Donna, of 55 years, Greg is survived by his son, Wesley Parks and wife Crystal; his daughter, Meghan Parks and fiancé, Ryan Ladley; granddaughters, McKaley Parks and Abigail Scott; grandsons, Taylor Parks, and Seamus Scott; a great-grandson, Samuel Hail; a brother, Harry Parks and wife Ember; a niece, Shannon Colonna; two Aunts, Mary Ellen Parks and Shirley Parks Jarman; and many cousins.

A Funeral Ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Onancock Baptist Church with Rev. Andy Cobb officiating. Interment will follow in the Modest Town Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Onancock Baptist Church.

Arrangments are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.