1.Electric hedge trimmer, $20, 17 inch blade. Poulan power saw, with 14 inch bar, $125. Electric weed eater, $30. 757-678-6089

2. 1964 Chevy Chevelle 283 engine, power glide transmission, drive shaft and rearm, $1,200 obo. 1993 Chevy Silverado running, $1,200 obo. 1979 c10 Shortbed pickup, $1,500. 757-350-9497

3. 8 gun gun cabinet, like new, good shape with lock and key. John Deere backhoe, extender bucket on back. 757-710-0810

4. Woodstove, large, beautiful engraved doors, you can cook on it, $200. 443-235-3497

5. 60 inch Toro lawnmower deck. 757-709-9569

6. For Sale: Humminbird ONIX 10 Fish Finder. 2D Sonar, Side Imaging, & Down Imaging. Contains the control head with cover, mounting bracket, power cord & transducer with cable. Clean copy of the Operations Guide Manual. All in good working condition and priced for immediate sale, $130. 717-688-1893

7. Imperial German Officer’s helmet. Lining wrinkled but fully intact, otherwise very fine condition., rare.

Certification of Authenticity provided. $1,000. French heavy cavalry saber, excellent condition, circa 1850, faint etching of date 1827, $325. Victorian humpback trunk, excellent condition, $125. Imperial German NCO/Junior officer’s helmet, nice overall condition, $1,000. 757-787-7351

8. LF a hospital bed that is clean and in good working condition. Free if possible. Call 757-693-0720

9. 5 burner propane stove/convection oven, great condition, stove has 2 spare igniters. Refrigerator/freezer approx 20 cu ft. Free you must come and get. 1-757-694-5669

10. Looking to buy some ducks. 757-710-3192

11. F/s 2008 Honda Odyssey 3.5 v6 3rd row seating runs good, 188k miles, will need wheel alignment new rack and new brakes and tires, $3500. 609-780-4960

12. Tree house, good size, for sale, very nice, will send pictures. Paintings for sale, very interesting, by known artists. Free scrap metal, free, come take it. 757-710-5507 ask for John

13. LOOKING FOR SOMEONE TO GIVE ME A QUOTE ON THE REPAIR OF A SNAPPER ZERO TURN MOWER, MODEL 355Z. THE DECK NEEDS TO BE REPLACED AND AT LEAST ONE PULLEY UNDERNEATH EITHER NEEDS TO BE REATTACHED OR REPLACED. THE BLADES WILL NOT ENGAGE. MOWER IS LOCATED AT 7362 POCOMOKE RIVER ROAD IN POCOMOKE. 443-523-9954

14.Dumbells. Fishing Reels. Crutches. 757-414-0429

15. LF used pontoon boat trailer for a 23 foot boat, galvanized. 757-894-2788

16. Industrial snowcone machine, paid $500, asking $150, works fine, good money maker. 443-786-3012

17. 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, new tires, runs good, needs painting, $2,300. 757-693-0878

18. Four rims off a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500, rims are in good shape, have tires but they don’t have much tread, 5 lug, includes center caps, $100 for all. 443-968-0623 in Greenbackville

19. Self propelled push mower, Honda motor that doesn’t work, not sure what’s wrong, has a stainless steel deck, $25. 757-665-4932 leave a message if there’s no answer

20. Lawn broadcast spreader, push behind, $30. Interior solid wood 6 panel door, measures, 30 inches wide x 79 high, $30. 757-710-5395

21. Full size weight bench, with full set of weights, leg extension, brand new. 757-710-1363

22. Electric dryer, works great, $70. 44 magnum ammo, 50 rounds, $70. 50 .38 special rounds, $25. 757-387-7237