Gloria SantaCroce, 99, died quietly in her Bobtown, VA home on Sunday morning, May 10, 2020.

Born March 12, 1921 in Cape Charles, VA, she was a daughter of the late William Eason Lambertson and Leonis Elizabeth Collins Lambertson. Gloria was the former proprietor of Tilghman’s Jewelry Store in Cape Charles, member of Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church in Onancock, VA, and longtime member of The Woman’s Club of Accomack County.

Survivors include her husband, The Rev. Dr. Donald R. Broad; granddaughter, Hayley Brown; three great-grandchildren, Cyboney Lewis, Madison Lewis and Charles Lewis; and husband’s daughter, Laura Chuquin-Naylor and her family. In addition to her parents, Gloria was predeceased by a son, Charles James Brown; sister, Sadie Harriet Lambertson Pusey; and brother, Samuel Eason Lambertson.

A private interment will be held at the Onancock Cemetery, with a memorial service to celebrate her life planned in the future.

Memorial donations may be made to Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 397, Onancock, VA 23417.

