Funeral services for Miss Annie May Ward will be held at the graveside at the Cape Charles Cemetery Thursday, May 14th, at 1 PM with the Rev. Randy Lewis officiating. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
Related Posts
Ms. Joyce “JJ” Johnson
March 15, 2018
Miriam Calamia
January 28, 2019
Joyce A. Miles
August 1, 2018
Ola C Jubilee
July 4, 2019
Local Conditions
May 12, 2020, 12:24 pm
Partly sunny
53°F
53°F
9 mph
real feel: 60°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 53%
wind speed: 9 mph WNW
wind gusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 9
sunrise: 5:55 am
sunset: 8:03 pm
3 hours ago
Eastern Shore Healthy Communities to hold digital discussion on COVID-19 resiliency - Shore Daily NewsThis Thursday, May 14, from 3-4:30 pm, the featured program for Eastern Shore Healthy Communities’ quarterly meeting is an electronic community COVID-19 conversation. A panel of resource professiona...