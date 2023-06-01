Funeral service for Mr. George R. Nock, Jr., also known as “Cornbread” of Accomac, will be conducted on Saturday at 10AM from Snead’s Memorial U. M. Church, Keller, with Rev. James Nock officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4 to 5 at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Related Posts
Marie-Jean Pierre of Salisbury, Md.
November 19, 2019
Mr. William Curtis
September 9, 2022
Mrs. Betty Dix of Greenbush
December 9, 2020
ChyKita Mateo
April 19, 2023
Local Conditions
June 1, 2023, 11:27 am
Cloudy
67°F
67°F
7 mph
real feel: 70°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 95%
wind speed: 7 mph NNE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:43 am
sunset: 8:18 pm
2 hours ago
Replay of this week’s Walker & Son Sports Show sponsored by Panzotti’s Pizza & Waffles in Onley here! ... See MoreSee Less
Walker & Son - Regional Playoff Action, All District Teams and MoreThis week on the Walker & Son Local Sports Show Kenny & Duane break down Regional Playoff action, the Eastern Shore's All-District Teams and more.