Funeral service for Mr. George R. Nock, Jr., also known as “Cornbread” of Accomac, will be conducted on Saturday at 10AM from Snead’s Memorial U. M. Church, Keller, with Rev. James Nock officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4 to 5 at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.