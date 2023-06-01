Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Williams of Nassawadox, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Michael Bailey officiating. Interment will be in the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter. Family and friends may call on Friday from 2 to 3 at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co, Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
