Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Williams of Nassawadox, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Michael Bailey officiating. Interment will be in the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter. Family and friends may call on Friday from 2 to 3 at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co, Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.