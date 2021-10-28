Funeral services for Franklin Mitchell of Salisbury, MD will be held on Friday 10/29/21 at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Ms. Bettie E. Bailey
July 19, 2018
Mrs. Wallane “WALLY” T. Johnson
October 23, 2019
Lamont Jackson
September 17, 2020
Andre Ford
July 8, 2021
Local Conditions
October 28, 2021, 5:50 pm
Mostly cloudy
62°F
62°F
11 mph
real feel: 58°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 11 mph ENE
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:24 am
sunset: 6:08 pm
9 hours ago
Study says Chesapeake Bay waters are warming - Shore Daily NewsBy Linda Cicoira Chesapeake Bay waters are warming, according to a new study made by researchers at William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science. Long-term measurements of water temperature...