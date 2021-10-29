Superintendent Chris Holland announces that Accomack County Public Schools will be closed for students on Tuesday, November 2nd, in observance of Election Day. Teachers and staff must report for a Teacher Work Day. The first nine weeks will end on November 8th and the second nine weeks will begin on November 9th. Report cards will be issued on Tuesday, November 15th.
