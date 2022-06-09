1. A bariatric extra large hospital bed. It is fully electric with half side rails in very good condition. $300, We also have an extra large leather lift recliner for $300. We will offer both for $500. 804-651-0703

2. 2007 Volkswagen Passat Wagon needs work sold AS IS $1,300.00 CASH 757-414-0074 leave phone number on answering machine

3. Ikea double bed, pet play pen for small animals 757-787-7969

4. 2003 Ford F-150 443-289-0103

1988 Grumman 16′ aluminum boat,15 hp. motor. trailer $2,400, 35 hp. Johnson long shaft joutboard motor $400, pickup cab guard chrome $50 757-442-4843

5. Fishing rods, 8 antique rocking chairs, Remington multi -hitch $100 antique badge 757-709-4981

6. 1986 Cutlass Supreme 350 cu.in. motor w/upgrades 757-990-5088

7. Zero turn riding mower for sale 757-694-7726

8. For sale Snapper mower, 1993 Chevy Corvette 804-436-7350

9. Hayman sweet potatoes for sale, lost medical alert bracelet 757-894-3196

10. Task Force log splitter $100, 15 gal. electric sprayer tank $100 757-709-0864

11. John Deere 42″ mower $300, 2 cast iron claw foot tubs 757-678-2566

12. LF someone to put Freon in a central air system 757-824-5294

13. 2 acres of land for sale outside of Parksley 757-993-0036