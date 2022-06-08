Funeral services for Florine Waters of Bishopville, Md., will be held Sunday at 1 PM at St. John’s 2nd Baptist Church, Millsboro, Delaware. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Rev. Custis will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
