Funeral services for Mr. Leon Smith, also known as “Lee” or “Ice Man” of Painter, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from Shiloh Baptist Church, Painter, with Rev. Dr. Jesse E. Thomas officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral
Co., Accomac.
Related Posts
Mrs. Lena White Anthony of Princess Anne
March 4, 2020
Joseph Paige Doughty
January 9, 2018
Tina Hughes
June 11, 2018
Mr. Daniel Wharton
December 8, 2021
Local Conditions
June 8, 2022, 5:18 pm
Mostly sunny
83°F
83°F
9 mph
real feel: 90°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:41 am
sunset: 8:22 pm
5 hours ago
Tune in to 103.3 FM WESR or stream at ShoreDailyNews.com for Chamber Chat with Kelly Webb of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce. ... See MoreSee Less