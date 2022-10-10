Evangeline Dolores Downing Bott, 91, wife of the late Fenton R. Bott, Jr. and a resident of Silver Beach, VA, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA. A native of Myrtle Grove, VA, she was the daughter of the late James W. Downing and the late Dorothy Ann Higbee Downing.

She is survived by two daughters, Dottie Bott Travis and Kyna Bott Moore and her husband, Andy, of Scottsville, VA; a sister, Faye D. Wilson of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren, Kristen Travis, Justin Travis, David Drummond, Raymond Earl Drummond, Michael Moore, and Matthew Moore; nine great-grandchildren, Trevor, Brian, Nicholas, Brynna, Daniel Blaine, Georgia, Atticus, Wilder, and Luke; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two daughters, Carol Ann Bott and Cynthia B. Gaskill and two sisters, Constance D. Keech and Gwendolyn D. Riggin.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 2:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverends Tommy Kellam and Charlene Harris officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Shore Christian Academy, Attn: Scholarship Fund, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350 or SPCA Eastern Shore Inc., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

