Jody Hurst Killmon, 67, wife of Danny L. Killmon and a resident of Onancock, VA, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her residence. A native of Cashville, VA she was the daughter of the late Emory Fosque Hurst, Sr. and the late Florence Jean Clark Hurst. Jody was a retired Registered Nurse, member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church and an avid volunteer of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1766, Onancock. She also enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking.

In addition to her husband she is survived by one daughter, Laura Jean Thornton and her husband, Arthur, of Quinby, VA; two step-sons, Ronald Scott Killmon and his wife, Tanya Lynn, of Harborton and James Mark Killmon of Melfa, VA; two brothers, Emory Hurst, Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of Cashville and Andy Hurst and his wife, Susan, of Onley, VA; six grandchildren, Michael and Charles Colona, Colby and Jaelyn Killmon and Madison and Kyler Killmon; and a special nephew, Aaron “Gator” Hurst, and several other nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with motorcycles welcome will be held, Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Fairview Lawn Cemetery with Reverend Al Crockett officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN 38105 or SPCA Eastern Shore Inc., PO Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.