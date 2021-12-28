Funeral services for Mr. Eugene Wilson of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Thursday at 4 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
