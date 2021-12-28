Funeral services for Pertina Ward of Salisbury, MD will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at Samuel Wesley Cemetery, Manokin, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.

