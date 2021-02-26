Virtual visitation for Mr. Eugene O. Andrews, Sr. will be conducted from the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox, Sunday, February 28, 2021 11:30 AM-1:30 PM. Virtual Committal & Interment will be conducted from the African Baptist Church Cemetery, Cheriton, Sunday, February 28, 2021 2:00 PM with Rev. Milton Blunt, officiating. Online condolences, Virtual Visitation and Service links are provided at the website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.
