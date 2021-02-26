Funeral service for Mr. Sylvester (Bojack) Abney, of Accomac, VA will be held Saturday 12:00 noon at Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA with Rev. Percell R. Widgeon, Officiating. Family and Friends may view Friday from 12:00 Noon until 6:00 PM. Burial will be held at Gaskins Chapel Church Cemetery, Onancock, VA. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.
Related Posts
Mr. Charles C. Williams
September 26, 2019
Mrs. Jean Smith Mears of Onancock
July 17, 2020
George Mooney of Exmore
December 27, 2019
Mr. William Carner Hardstock
February 9, 2018
Local Conditions
February 26, 2021, 11:17 am
Cloudy
44°F
44°F
7 mph
real feel: 43°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 57%
wind speed: 7 mph NE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:38 am
sunset: 5:54 pm
2 hours ago
MORNING GOLD: My thoughts in the graphic inspired by Don't Let Nobody Drag Your Spirit Down by Eric Bibb and Maria MuldauerYou might slip, you might slide, you mightStumble and fall by the road sideBut don't you ever let nobody drag your spirit downRemember you're walking up to heavenDon't let nobody turn you aroundWalk with the rich, walk with the poorLearn from everyone, that's what life is forAnd don't you let nobody drag your spirit downRemember you're walking up to heavenDon't let nobody turn you aroundWell I might say things that sound strange to youAnd I might preach the gospel, I believe it's trueI won't let nobody drag my spirit downYes, I'm walking up to heavenWon't let nobody turn me aroundYou might slip, you might slide, you mightStumble and fall by the road sideBut don't you ever let nobody drag your spirit downRemember you're walking up to heavenDon't let nobody turn you around ... See MoreSee Less