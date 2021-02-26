Funeral service for Mr. Sylvester (Bojack) Abney, of Accomac, VA will be held Saturday 12:00 noon at Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA with Rev. Percell R. Widgeon, Officiating. Family and Friends may view Friday from 12:00 Noon until 6:00 PM. Burial will be held at Gaskins Chapel Church Cemetery, Onancock, VA. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.