Funeral services for Ethel Johnson of Snow Hill, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
