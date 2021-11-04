Funeral services for Trudy Jones Conway of Baltimore, MD will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be Private. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Mr. Leon Ward
August 21, 2018
Mr. Donald Dashiell, Sr.
May 22, 2020
Mae King King of Painter
August 5, 2020
Joyce Dickerson of Pocomoke City
August 28, 2019
Local Conditions
November 4, 2021, 12:07 pm
Mostly cloudy
50°F
50°F
7 mph
real feel: 52°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 7 mph NNE
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 7:32 am
sunset: 6:01 pm
4 hours ago
Broadwater girls, boys place second in Conference Cross Country Meet - Shore Daily NewsBroadwater Academy’s boys and girls cross country teams placed second at the Metro Conference cross country meet held at Denbigh Christian School on Monday. The Broadwater boys placed second behind ...