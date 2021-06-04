Funeral services for Elwood Hutt, Jr., of Rock Hill, South Carolina, will be held Saturday at 11 AM at St. James United Methodist Church, Westover, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the church. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
