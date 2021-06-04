Patricia (Patty) Chance Christian passed away on May 31, 2021, in Annapolis, Maryland. She was born on July 26, 1933, in Melfa, VA. Her parents were Missouri Burton Chance and Roland Chance of Chance Town and Wachapreague, VA. She was widowed from Joe Y. Christian, and her first marriage to Edward A. Jones ended in divorce. Patty’s only child, Karen C. Jones, and son-in-law, Clifford Gabriel, live in Annapolis and Onancock.

Patty had an adventurous spirit. After graduating from high school on the Eastern Shore, she left the farm in Chance Town and moved to Baltimore where she attended Bard Avon school, married Ed and gave birth to Karen. The family moved to California where they lived on a sailboat and eventually sailed to the Republic of Panama. Patty made a wonderful life in Panama with a loving family and many dear friends. After many years in Panama, she moved to Florida and then back to Onancock where she was able to rekindle many old friendships and make many new ones. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother (GG), in addition to being an avid boater, bridge player, and world traveler.

She is predeceased by her parents, both former husbands, and sisters Virginia (Odelle) Frey and Gertrude Waller. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Clifford); grandchildren Sarah (Marcus), David, and Adrienne (Cory); and great grandchildren Xavier, Nora and Eloise. She also is survived by a niece and several nephews.

A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A. P.O. Box 164 Onley, VA 23418.

