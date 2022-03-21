Elizabeth R. Butler passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022, in the comfort of her home and family. Liz simply enjoyed life and all it offered. Throughout her life she thrived in the roles of daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, teacher, student, volunteer, gardener, animal lover, and traveler among many others. All of this was served up with a great sense of humor and never took life or herself too seriously.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1941, to Elizabeth and John Ricks, Liz grew up in Manhasset and Lloyd Harbor, NY. She attended Green Mountain Junior College, CW Post College, and Windham College. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education. Liz was married to Roy Butler on June 15, 1963 in Manhasset, NY.

Liz was always teaching, learning, exploring, creating, giving, and growing. For her, each experience was always best when shared with others. She embraced the opportunity to contribute to her community and did so as a remedial reading instructor and speech and language instructor, as well as a physical education teacher to elementary students. She was also a life-long Girl Scout, from childhood and throughout her adult years. She continued her love and dedication for scouting as a leader, administrator, summer camp founder, host, and director. Liz was involved with the international exchange program, Educational Foundation, where she served as an administrator and as three-time foreign student host.

She cherished her role as a volunteer caregiver for Good Beginnings of Central Vermont, a new parent support organization founded in Northfield, VT. Liz gave many hours of her time to the Northfield Emergency Relief Council and Food Pantry (now CERV). She and her husband Roy were longtime members of the United Church of Northfield and passionately gave as Deacon, Vacation Bible School Teacher, Usher, and all-around volunteer.

She loved all animals, big and small, but was particularly fond of her poodle, Tango. Liz and Tango completed service and obedience training to become a certified Therapy Dog team, providing encouragement and comfort in schools and nursing homes. Some of her many other interests and activities included gardening, snow sports, tennis, needlework, physical fitness activities, and world travel.

She is survived by her sister, Judy Shields of Onancock, Virginia; son, Timothy Butler and his wife, Lynne, of Fairlee, Vermont; daughter, Justine Myers and her husband, Jim, of Waterbury Center, Vermont; son, Christopher Butler and his partner, Ivana Szady, of South Hamilton, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Ryleigh, Thessalie, Jack, Annalise, and Garrett; and her beloved poodle, Tango. Liz was predeceased by her husband, Roy, and her niece, Marcie Shields.

A celebration of life service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, in Onancock, VA, on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with Father Ed Hunt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to support Christian education may be made to United Church of Northfield, 58 S. Main Street, Northfield, VT 05663, or Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 338, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.