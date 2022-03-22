The Pungoteague Ruritan Club is offering college scholarships of $2,000 to students residing in lower Accomack County or upper Northampton County who will be attending a four year university or Eastern Shore Community College in the fall of 2022.

Accomack County students residing in voting districts 901, 803, 802, 801, or 701 are eligible for consideration for the award. Northampton residents in voting districts 3, 4 or 5 are also eligible to apply.

Applications are available from guidance counselors at all the local high schools and on the website of the Eastern Shore Community College. Community service will be the strongest criteria, but character, academics, and financial need will also be considered.

More information is available from the counselors, from any Ruritan members, or from Bill Mapp at mytune.mapp@gmail.com.

