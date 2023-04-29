Eleanor Frances Koury, 89, wife of the late Albert Joseph Koury, Jr. and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her residence. A native of Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late James J. O’Neill and the late Mary McKenna O’Neill. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

She is survived by a sister, Betty O. Webb and her husband, Dick, of Machipongo, VA; five nephews, Michael Koury of Mansfield, MA, Richard Koury of Hyannis, MA, David Koury of Massachusetts, Neil Webb of Machipongo, and Kevin Webb of Machipongo; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11:00AM at St. Charles Catholic Church with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. Interment will follow at Johnsons United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church, 545 Randolph Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.