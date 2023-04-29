By Linda CIcoira

Two men, who are accused of committing felonies in separate incidents, requested jury trials during arraignments Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court.

Thirty-one-year-old Norris Ray Beasley, of Cashville Road in Onancock, pleaded not guilty to abduction, attempted forcible sodomy, and misdemeanor assault and battery in connection with an Aug. 12, 2022 incident. A jury trial was set for Aug. 31. Due to the nature of the crimes, the victim’s name will not be disclosed.

Forty-seven-year-old Rodney Oneil Hinmon, of Loblolly Drive Seaford, Delaware, entered pleas of not guilty to robbery, use of a firearm, and petty larceny, in connection with an October 2022 incident. An undisclosed amount of cash was involved. A trial was set for June