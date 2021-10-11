Eda Elizabeth Grothouse, beloved wife, mother, and friend, died at her home in Craddockville, VA, on October 5th, 2021, with her family by her side. She was 78 years young.

A member of the McCaleb family, Mrs. Grothouse grew up on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. In 1964, she graduated from the Johnston Willis Nursing Program and began her long and adventurous career as a registered nurse. Soon after graduating, Mrs. Grothouse joined the United States Air Force, where she eventually rose to the rank of Captain in the Nursing Corps, which at that time, was the highest rank achievable by a woman in the U.S. Military. Among her various responsibilities throughout her time of service, she oversaw the ICU units for severely injured troops returning from the Vietnam War.

During Mrs. Grothouse’s military service, she met her husband, Lt. Col. Arthur Paul Grothouse, Sr. After they were married, Eda and Art returned to the Eastern Shore to build a family. They were blessed with over 50 years of marriage and a beautiful family that included three children and four grandchildren. Together, they rebuilt Hedra Cottage, a historic 17th Century home.

Mrs. Grothouse continued her nursing career on the Eastern Shore, working for many years at the hospital in Nassawadox, VA, formerly Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital and Shore Memorial Hospital. Near the end of her career, home health nursing became her passion, as she often said she loved being able to care directly for her patients. Following retirement, she spent her time volunteering for hospice and focused on other charity work. She was well known for her contributions and dedication to the community, people in need, and to her friends. In her free time, Mrs. Grothouse enjoyed her family, gardening, cooking, fishing, and traveling.

Mrs. Grothouse is survived by her three children, Christopher P. Grothouse with his wife, Linda, of Canyon Lake, TX, A. Paul Grothouse, Jr. of Germansville, PA, and Dorothy E. Poley with her husband, Andrew, of Santa Barbara, CA. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Kyle Grothouse, Sean Grothouse, Andrew M. Poley, Jr., and Lilyanna Poley. She is predeceased by her husband, Arthur Paul Grothouse, Sr.; her sister, Nancy McCaleb; and her brother, Philip McCaleb.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 25236 Coastal Blvd, Onley, VA., on Friday, October 15th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Father Michael Imperial officiating. Mrs. Grothouse will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eda’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.