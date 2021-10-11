Mrs. Anna Ottilie Fabricatore, 79, of Pungoteague, VA, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 surrounded by her family. Ottilie was born October 19, 1941, in Huntington, NY, to the late Charles and Marie Krebs.

At the age of 17, Ottilie met the love her life, Henry Harold Fabricatore, to whom she married on November 23, 1963. Ottilie and Henry were partners in every sense of the word and built a beautiful life together over the last 58 years. As the matriarch of the Fabricatore family, Ottilie was famed as a homemaker extraordinaire and extreme crafter. Among her myriad of talents, she made dolls and doll houses, was a master of gingerbread architecture, painter, chocolatier of Easter bunnies, and Halloween costume designer. Ottilie stopped at nothing for her family, especially her children, and did so with great joy and resolution.

In 1962, Ottilie attained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Home Economics (cum laude), and in 1969, received her Master’s degree in Education from Adelphi University. She taught home economics on Long Island, NY for 15 years. In 1988, Ottilie and Henry bought the Wachapreague Marina and opened a restaurant in the Little City by the Sea. Over the next 19 years, “Henry’s,” as referred to by locals, faithfully served fisherman, ESVA residents, and passersby with a meal they wouldn’t soon forget – one that was perfectly “crafted” and approved by Ottilie. Though retired from teaching, education remained a priority in her life, serving as Director of Tutoring with the Eastern Shore Literacy Council.

Ottilie loved spending time outdoors, often birdwatching and enjoying her vegetable and ornamental gardens. She was a kind, gentle, thoughtful, and compassionate person, who adored all children, and always showed empathy toward others.

In addition to her husband of 58 years, she leaves to cherish her memory, five children and their spouses, Ottilie and Chad Austin, Henry Fabricatore and Jenny Andersson, Mary Fabricatore, James Fabricatore and Mara Dovis, Libby Fabricatore and Joe McLaughlin; sisters, Marie Osburn and Trudy Delmore and husband, Jack; brother, Charles Krebs and wife, Barbara; six grandchildren, Jessica and Robert Redley, Seth Austin, George and Sarah Fabricatore, Branimir and Marco Fabricatore; three great-grandchildren, Archer, Robert. and Ella Redley; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Krebs.

Visitation will be held at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, in Onley, VA, on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Father Michael Imperial officiating. Interment will take place at the Memorial Cemetery of St. John’s Church, in Laurel Hollow, NY.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, P.O. Box 860, Onley, VA 23418 or to the Down Syndrome Advocacy Foundation, P.O. Box 12173, Hauppauge, NY 11788.

